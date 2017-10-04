Emotional Great British Bake Off episode leaves viewers in tears Did you tear up during Tuesday night's GBBO?

The Great British Bake Off said goodbye to a fan favourite, 21-year-old Julia, on Tuesday night. And many viewers admitted that they were in tears as Sandi Toksvig choked up while revealing the next person to leave the tent. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Crying cause Sandi's crying and cause Julia got booted but somehow Stacey is STILL there," while another added: " Oh bless Sandi getting emotional at the end of @BritishBakeOff. Sad to see Julia go, she was an absolute sweetheart."

Julia was the latest baker to leave the tent

Some fans felt that Julia's exit from the tent was a little unfair given that Stacey had accidentally left baking paper in her pie, and was forced to admit her blunder to the judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. One person tweeted: "The real question is why did Julia leave this weeks Bake Off when it was Stacey who left baking parchment in her pie," while another added: "STACEY LEFT PAPER IN HER PIE AND SHES STILL HERE BUT LITERAL PERFECT HUMAN BEING JULIA IS GONE?"

However, Julia bore no ill feelings from her time in the tent, and tweeted: "Thank you so much every single one of you for your support, for believing in me and for your endless amazing messages (every single one of them made me smile and made me believe in myself)! I couldn't have dreamt to receive such reaction and didn't expect to be so loved! THANK YOU SO MUCH for letting me into your heart and riding this crazy rollercoaster with me! I loved every single second of it and wouldn't change it for the world." Fans were also quick to react to the news that Liam had won Star Baker for the first time, with one writing: "Watching Liam bake this week is like when Neville Longbottom kills Nagini, so proud."