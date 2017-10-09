Sharon Osbourne begs crowds to stop booing her on X Factor Six Chair Challenge Fellow judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger were left in shock

Sharon Osbourne had to plead with the live audience to stop booing her during the X Factor's Six Chair Challenge as she booted off favourite contestants. On Sunday night's episode, Sharon made decisions so unpopular that she had to ask the jeering crowds for quiet and said: "Please come on guys. I appreciate how you feel, it's the hardest thing in the world. Would you please give me time to receive the last two girls and then I can think about it please?"

At the start of the episode, Sharon had refused to give Scottish pub singer Nicole Caldwell a seat during the Six Chair Challenge. Despite her cover of Fatboy Slim's Praise You, which fellow judge Simon Cowell called her "best performance", Sharon said: "For me what I know is coming up, and I'm gonna have to say no." Her decision left viewers riled, with Simon reiterating: "She was really good."

Sharon speaks to the girls backstage

Sharon, 65, also chose to pick Jenny Ball over fan favourite Shanaya Atkinson-Jones. "I like you, I connect with you. I'm going to ask Shanaya to move," she told Jenny, provoking a fresh round of boos. The TV star was then faced with chants of "bring her back" after she booted off Alisah Bonaobra. "Seriously, no you can't do that, bring her back," said Simon, as the crowds shouted: "Bring her back."

Sharon had to plead with crowds to quieten down to let her think, as she still had two final girls to hear. Towards the end of the episode, the judge gave in and told the audience: "Ok you guys you are so hard to please, alright, I'm gonna bring Alisah back." Sharon's final six girls who are heading to Judges' Houses are Alisah, Rai-Elle, Holly Tandy, Deanna, Grace Davies, and Georgina Panton.

The TV judge had to pick six girls to bring to Judges' Houses

The Judges' Houses episode is expected to hit our screens on the weekend of 21 to 22 October. Rapper Stormzy is thought to be joining Nicole Scherzinger, while Mika may join Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne's helpers are rumoured to be her children Kelly and Jack. Meanwhile, Cheryl is confirmed to join Simon in his incredible Chateau Diter in the south of France, which is situated outside Cannes. Simon and Cheryl were pictured at the chateau, with the new mum looking fabulous in a black crop top and trouser ensemble.