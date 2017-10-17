Emmerdale's Moira Barton set to lose her baby? Upcoming scenes will see the new mum struggling to cope with her newborn baby

Emmerdale's Moira Barton is set to abandon baby Isaac in upcoming scenes, leaving the new mum at risk of losing her son. Viewers will see Moira rush Isaac to hospital after growing concerned about his non-stop crying, but she will later become overwhelmed and leave him there. Talking to the Radio Times, actress Natalie J Robb, revealed that her character will be seen struggling with having a new baby so soon after the death of her daughter Holly.

Upcoming Emmerdale scenes will show Moira Barton struggle with having a newborn

She said: "Moira just doesn’t feel like she can cope. The enormity of the situation is too much for her to cope with. It’s also very close to the anniversary of Holly’s death, so she’s dealing with a whole mixture of emotions."

Natalie also revealed that she doesn’t think that there will be a future for Moira and Cain Dingle, the father of her baby son. She added: "The fact that they have a baby changes nothing as far as she’s concerned. Plus she doesn’t take kindly to the fact that Harriet is interfering and trying to get Cain to help. Moira wants to deal with it on her own."

Actress Natalie J Robb doesn't think Moira and Cain Dingle have a future

Last week, Natalie opened up about her hopes for Moira and Cain getting back together, telling Digital Spy that Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain, is "lovely" to work with. She said: "It's lovely to work with Jeff Hordley. We have a great relationship and if that's the way it goes, then great, but you just never know."

Moira welcomed baby Isaac in shock scenes

The actress, who has no children of her own, also spoke about working with a new baby on set. "He's a dream, he sleeps! His grandfather is apparently Scottish, so he likes the dulcet tones of my voice! In filming when I'm handling him, he actually opens his eyes on cue," she said, "I don't have any children, so it's nice to do that and hand him back – I enjoy it."