Amanda Holden steps in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning – find out why The Britian's Got Talent judge wowed in a red dress for her first day of presenting

This Morning viewers were given a surprise on Monday morning when the show's regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were absent from the sofa. The popular pair are enjoying the October half-term week off, and have been temporarily replaced by Amanda Holden and Ben Shephard. Amanda took to Twitter and Instagram to write: "Looking forward to hosting @thismorning until Thursday with the lovely @benshephard." She posted a photo of herself looking glammed-up and ready to present the daytime TV show, wearing a lace red Marks & Spencer dress. Fans were quick to compliment the Britain's Got Talent judge on her appearance, with many commenting on how "amazing" and "stunning" she looked.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain presenter Ben also told his followers about the update, joking on Twitter: "Morning all - me and @AmandaHolden been left in charge of @thismorning what were they thinking??! Hope you can join us #ThisMorning." The pair will present the ITV show this week, until Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford take their usual Friday slot.

Ben and Amanda are presenting This Morning this week

Amanda, 46, has also been making the most of her children's half-term holidays. She took her two daughters to visit their grandmother in the Cotswolds, sharing a sweet photo of her "favourite girls" bonding and reminiscing. Her two daughters, Lexi, 11, and Hollie, five, appeared to be looking at old family photos. "Spent the #afternoon #reminiscing with my three #favourite #girls. #daughters #nanny #greatgranny," Amanda wrote on Instagram. The presenter also posted another rare selfie with her record producer husband Chris Hughes, who she married in 2008. "They called it #puppy #love #husband #lazysaturday," she wrote.

The presenter shared a sweet family photo over the weekend

Last week, Amanda opened up about her friendship with fellow Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell. "I absolutely bloody adore Simon. He is one of the naughtiest people I know," she told Attitude magazine. Of their flirty banter, she added: "I suppose our relationship changed from being quite flirty and fun with each other, to settling down with people we are both in love with but still having that flirty, nice behaviour."