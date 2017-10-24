Emmerdale viewers in shock after schoolgirl April Windsor swears The little girl was taught a rude word on Tuesday night's episode of the ITV soap

Emmerdale fans were left in shock on Tuesday night after eight-year-old April Windsor was head "swearing like a sailor" before the TV watershed. The little girl swore in a scene with her dad Marlon Dingle and grandfather Bob Hope, having been taught the word from Paddy Kirk, who is currently staying with the family. April said the rude word after hitting her leg on a chair as she returned from holiday club, causing her shocked dad to tell her: "Don't repeat it. The word beginning with the letter 'f'." Bob added: "You can't say that word. Who did you learn that from." April then revealed: "Paddy says it all the time."

While the sound of the kettle boiling ensured that viewers couldn’t hear April actually swearing, viewers were left in shock. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Considering they don't swear in soaps I'm finding it hard to get my head round how April swore." Another sympathised with the little girl, adding: "Oh, poor April." A third added: "Opps what did April say? Paddy is to blame."

Emmerdale fans were in shock after April Windsor swore

April actress Amelia Flanagan has been highly praised for her portrayal of Marlon and Donna's daughter since she made her first appearance on the soap in 2014. April arrived in the Dales with Donna, played by Verity Rushworth – who was later killed off in dramatic scenes after committing suicide by throwing herself from a carpark rooftop.

April was taught the rude word by house guest Paddy Kirk

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, fans have been playing detective and trying to work out who killed Emma Barton. It was revealed on Tuesday that a special flashback episode is set to take place on Friday 3 November during the Emmerdale village bonfire. Potential suspects include Emma's sons Ross and Pete Barton, her nemesis Moira Barton, schoolgirl Gabby Thomas, Cain Dingle, Laurel Thomas and Adam Barton – and there are expected to be many twists and turns to come yet.