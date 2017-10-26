Take Me Out newlyweds Adam and Beckie Ryan expecting their first child! Adam and Beckie Ryan found love on the ITV show last year

Take Me Out couple Adam and Beckie Ryan have announced they are expecting their first child together. The TV stars, who met on the ITV dating show before tying the knot in April, took to their respective social media pages to reveal that they will be having a baby in May. "What a wife I have!So proud of @lifeofbeckie! We are absolutely over the moon to announce we are expecting Baby Ryan on the 3rd May 18," tweeted Ryan alongside picture of their baby scan." Beckie added: "@AdamRyan_ and I are absolutely over the moon & feeling incredibly blessed to announce we are expecting Baby Ryan on the 3rd May 2018."

Adam and Beckie met last year when they both appeared on Take Me Out. However, their romance didn't kick off with a smooth start. The couple did not actually date on the show, as Adam picked another contestant Laura to join him on the Isle of Fernandos. It was only afterwards that Adam realised Beckie was his soul mate and tracked her down on Facebook. Six months later the lovebirds got engaged on the stage of a West End show. Sharing a photo of Beckie with her engagement ring, Adam wrote: "Last night I made my best friend, soulmate & partner in crime my FIANCEE. I'll never be able to repay destiny's debt even if I spend my whole life thanking it for bringing us together. You are the most stunning, real, honest woman I've ever met and I can't wait to call you my wife. I love you more."

Following their wedding in April, the happy couple released a statement, which read: "We owe absolutely everything to Take Me Out! We feel so blessed to not only have taken part in such an amazing experience where we’ve made forever friends and laughed until our bellies hurt, we also got the chance to meet each other. Our paths would never have crossed so we give eternal thanks to everyone who made this happen for us. True love is found in the craziest places!"