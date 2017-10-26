Guess which S Club 7 singer is joining the cast of EastEnders! The Don't Stop Movin hitmaker will join the Taylor family

EastEnders has revealed that S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is joining the cast of the popular BBC soap. The former pop star, 36, will appear on Albert Square later this year as a member of the Taylor family, playing Karen's younger sister Kandice. "I'm over the moon to be joining the show, it's such a huge part of British telly," the singer-turned-actress revealed via The Sun. "I'm really looking forward to getting started and I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh. Walford here I come." Hannah's signing is the latest casting decision by new EastEnders show boss John Yorke, who replaced Sean O'Connor in June.

The British star propelled to fame as a member of S Club 7 in the late nineties. Since the band disembarked, Hannah has carved a career in the television world, starring in shows like Primeval, Death I Paradise and Casualty. A source told The Sun: "Producers are excited about casting Hannah in the show and if she proves popular she could be back as a more permanent fixture." Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one tweeting: "Great news Hannah! I might just start watching again!" Another wrote: "Congratulations Han, can’t wait to see you in your new role."

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that an old face would be making a return to Walford - the ferocious Melanie Owen, played by Tamzin Outhwaite. Of her return to EastEnders, the actress said: "When I got the call from John [Yorke] asking if I would consider coming back to EastEnders, it was something I just couldn’t refuse. John created Mel’s most memorable storylines so it is an honour that he has asked me to return." She added: "EastEnders is in my DNA and I always knew deep down that someday I would revisit Mel; she is a strong independent woman with lots more stories to tell. To be stepping back into Mel’s shoes nearly twenty years after I first started feels just perfect."