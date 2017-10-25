EastEnders' Janet Mitchell left fighting for life after freak accident Billy and Honey Mitchell's little girl will be involved in an accident during Halloween

EastEnders youngster Janet Mitchell will be involved in a freak accident in a Halloween tragedy, leaving parents Billy and Honey Mitchell heartbroken. In scenes to air next week, the little girl will be rushed to hospital after getting knocked over by Tina Carter. Janet will be enjoying a Halloween party hosted by Jack and Ingrid, but will later run out into the road. Viewers will be left wondering whether or not the little girl will pull through.

Tina, who is shaken up after being mugged at the cash and carry, will not even realise straight away that it was Janet who she hit, and will be seen fleeing the scene. The barmaid will then become convinced that it was Dot Cotton's cat Dave that she has hit, but after realising that it was in fact Janet, and hearing the extent of her condition, Tina will be left wondering whether to confess her guilt or stay quiet.

It's been a shocking few months on Albert Square, and viewers have been left stunned after a number of surprise character exits, such as the death of Steven Beale. Most recently this week, Jane Beale bid a farewell to Walford, with actress Laurie Brett later confirming that her departure was permanent. She told Digital Spy: "I've loved every minute of playing Jane Beale. To return to EastEnders with such a huge storyline was an absolute gift. However, what I have known from the start is that with the soap gods watching us at all times, there is only so long before things go full circle."

Her character was last seen in Albert Square on Monday, leaving worried husband Ian a sinister voicemail message after she was forced to leave under Max Branning's orders. Shortly after the announcement, it was revealed that an old face would be making a return - Melanie Owen, played by Tamzin Outhwaite. John Yorke, Creative Director of EastEnders, teased that there was a lot to come, saying: "We’re thrilled and flattered to have Tamzin back and we can’t wait to reveal just where she’s been, and just who Melanie Owen is now."

