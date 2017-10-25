EastEnders' Lorna Fitzgerald teases Abi and Lauren Branning's exit The actress opened up about her future plans after leaving the BBC soap

It was revealed last month that Albert Square residents Lauren and Abi Branning are set to leave EastEnders as part of an explosive storyline later in the year, with viewers left devastated after the news broke. Lorna, who has played Abi since 2006, has since spoken out about her exit from the BBC soap, revealing her that she is "just going along with it". Talking to the Metro, the 21-year-old actress revealed: "I've been here since I was ten so I am just going along with it, really. I have been here for a fantastic 11 years so I am just looking forward to what the future holds."

EastEnders actress Lorna Fitzgerald has opened up about her exit as Abi Branning

Lorna also opened up about her future plans, revealing that she would like to do something "completely different" from her current role. "It’s so obvious to say film but that’s so broad. I’d like to do a bit of theatre – something completely different. This will sound really crazy now but The Exorcist is in the West End for Halloween," she said, adding: "Imagine playing that, it would just be so weird and something completely different. No-one could compare it to Abi – well I hope not! Maybe I should play Mary Poppins instead!"

Lauren and Abi Branning are expected to leave the BBC One soap in dramatic scenes

It was confirmed in September that the Branning sisters would be leaving EastEnders in the coming months as part of a big cast shake-up by TV boss John Yorke. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Jacqueline and Lorna will be leaving EastEnders. They have both been wonderful to work with and we wish them all the best for the future." It's not known how the sisters will leave the show, although it's thought their exits could be part of a major Christmas storyline.

The Branning sisters were axed by TV boss John Yorke

Ahead of their departure, Abi and Lauren are set for some dramatic times as they deal with the repercussions of Steven's death, and uncover the secrets of their father Max – who has been plotting against the residents in Albert Square since being released from prison following his wrongful conviction for Lucy Beale's murder.

