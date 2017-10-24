EastEnders teases 'big news' in cryptic Twitter message It comes after Jane Beale left the BBC soap on Monday night

EastEnders fans have been playing detective after a cryptic message appeared on the BBC soap's Twitter account on Monday night. The show's press team uploaded a tweet, telling viewers: "We think you might want to keep an eye on our account tomorrow… EastEnders #BigNews." It was accompanied by a seven-second clip showing a deserted Walford East train station, sparking speculation that someone is set to arrive in Albert Square. A second message teased: "We'll have more clues tomorrow. It will be worth that wait."

Fans have been busy discussing their theories on social media, with many suggesting that a major character could be returning to the soap. The top contenders seem to be Kat and Alfie Moon (Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie), who most recently appeared in their own spin-off show, Redwater.

We think you might want to keep an eye on our account tomorrow ... #EastEnders #BigNews pic.twitter.com/ZNa5ySatPu — EastEnders Press (@EastEndersPress) 23 October 2017

On Monday night, meanwhile, Jane Beale was seen exiting the soap, after one last attempt to expose Max Branning. Jane (Laurie Brett) was forced out by Max more than two years after he was wrongly sent to prison for Lucy's murder, thanks to Jane's cover-up – but not before she sent a voicemail explaining all to her husband Ian. Her departure has sparked a mixed reaction from fans, with many convinced that Jane will return to Albert Square to tie up loose ends.

Speaking to Digital Spy about her departure, actress Laurie said: "I've loved every minute of playing Jane Beale. To return to EastEnders with such a huge storyline was an absolute gift. However, what I have known from the start is that with the soap gods watching us at all times, there is only so long before things go full circle. It's been hard keeping the secret, but the storyline has been great to play out and I have loved every minute of it."

