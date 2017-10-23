EastEnders spoiler: Will Ian Beale track down Jane after she's forced out of Walford? EastEnders viewers were left on tenterhooks after Max forced Jane out of Walford

Ian Beale was left heartbroken after his wife Jane left him in EastEnders last week. However, the beloved Albert Square resident is determined to get to the truth as he sets out to find her following her shock disappearance. Speaking to his mum Kathy Beale, it's clear Ian (Adam Woodyatt) isn't ready to give up on his marriage. Last week, viewers saw Jane leave a tense voicemail, warning him that no one can be trusted. "Oh god, Ian I'm sorry. I'm so sorry I had to leave like that, I had to fake it," she said in the message. "This is going to sound crazy but we were being watched. I don't exactly get what's going on, but I don't know who we can trust. I'm so paranoid. Listen, I will ring you tonight. Don't speak to anyone until I've called you. I'll explain everything I know, I promise."

It is not clear whether Ian has heard the voicemail yet. Jane, who is played by Laurie Brett, was forced out of Walford after she received a series of sinister threats from Max Branning (Jake Wood). The businessman threatened her son Bobby Beale's life in a bid to make Jane to do whatever he wanted. Over the summer, actor Jake teased that his character's revenge storyline could play out on screens for a few years. He told Radio Times: "All the best storylines that people enjoy are mapped out over a long period. With Max and Stacey - that was always a three-year storyline and Max's revenge is going to play out for at least that long, hopefully."

Over the past few weeks, Max has been taking revenge on various Albert Square residents since he was released from prison after serving time for the murder of Lucy Beale - something he was wrongly convicted for. He has teamed up with James Willmott-Brown, who is on a mission to slowly take over the Square with the help of his family. The EastEnders villain, played by William Boyde, recently made his return, 25 years after his last appearance on the square. He ran the Queen Vic pub when he first joined the soap then became Kathy’s boss, going on to rape her in a traumatic attack.