EastEnders' Stacey and Martin Fowler finally reveal baby's name in emotional scene Stacey and Martin welcomed a baby girl together

Following a difficult few weeks, EastEnders favourites Stacey and Martin Fowler finally came together to name their baby daughter, who has been put on a respirator after being born prematurely. Viewers were left in tears as the couple doted on their little girl and decided to name her Hope. Earlier on, Stacey (Lacey Turner) suffered a seizure, which was caused by her pre-eclampsia - she was then put in intensive care following her collapse and has since found it hard to bond with her baby. During the episode, Martin pleaded with her to name the child because it was "the only thing I can do".

Stacey and Martin Fowler have named their baby Hope

Fans rushed to social media to discuss the touching scene, with one writing: "Hope Fowler...me and my mam are crying #Eastenders." Another said: "#Eastenders awwwww Stacey and Martin are so cute! Baby Hope." A third post read: "Aww love the name hope for Stacey new baby girl, so she has Lily , Arthur and Hope #eastenders." Meanwhile, some were rather left unimpressed with the choice of name. "Oh yawn, Stacey & Martin calls their daughter "Hope". Such a cliché," said one, while another added: "Stacey and Martin are calling the baby Hope? Reminds me of Fizz using it in #corrie years ago."

EastEnders villain Max Branning reaches out to Stacey Fowler

Loading the player...

Earlier on in the episode, Max Branning paid a visit to Stacey, the only person he doesn't have a vendetta against. With her baby in a critical condition, Stacey has been doing her best to avoid her child but after a few words from Max, she had a change of heart. It's clear that Max still cares for Stacey, as there is no hidden agenda or ulterior motive. Over the summer, actor Jake teased that his character's revenge storyline could play out on screens for a few years. He told Radio Times: "All the best storylines that people enjoy are mapped out over a long period. With Max and Stacey - that was always a three-year storyline and Max's revenge is going to play out for at least that long, hopefully."

Click here for more EastEnders news...