It's been six years since EastEnders viewers waved goodbye to Jodie Gold from Albert Square. But now, actress Kylie Babbington - who played the role from 2010-2011 - looks completely different from her on-screen alter-ego. Ditching her glamourous blonde curls for a sleek brunette style, the 29-year-old is still one stylish lady. The former soap star took to her Instagram page this week to share snippets from her wedding to her tattoo artist partner Jimi Lynch. She showed off her fabulous slender frame in a fitted sleeveless gown.

Fans rushed to congratulate Kylie, with one writing: "Kylie you look so beautiful! Congratulations on your marriage." Another said: "You look fabulous, utterly gorgeous! Congratulations." Her new husband also took to his page to share snaps from their big day, telling his followers: "What an amazing night when I got to make @lababbette my smoking hot wife and party with all my favourite people in the world. Happiest day of my life and massive love to all the family and friends that came to celebrate." He added: "Thanks to those @mesmeristbar and @kitgumkitchen and the mint DJ Jumeau for all your hard work too you guys rocked it!"

Since leaving EastEnders, Kylie has teamed up with her best friend Jessica Boshier as a comedy duo named Babs and Bosh. The former actress will be remembered for playing ditsy Jodie, who was best known for her relationship with Darren Miller. He left her heartbroken when he stood her up on their wedding day.