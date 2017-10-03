EastEnders: Harry Reid is leaving Ben Mitchell role The actor has played Phil Mitchell's son since 2014

EastEnders actor Harry Reid is leaving the soap. The BBC has confirmed that Harry, who has played the role of Ben Mitchell since 2014, is exiting Albert Square after three years. The 25-year-old actor will be shooting his final scenes over the coming months as part of a storyline that will air before the end of the year. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Harry will be leaving EastEnders. Harry has been a great addition to the cast and we wish him all the best for the future."

Mechanic Ben – the son of Kathy and Phil Mitchell – looks set for a dramatic departure. He is currently romantically involved with Luke Browning, unaware that he is the son of James Willmott-Brown, the man who once raped his mother. It's thought this dark and explosive storyline will lead to Ben's exit. "Fans of Ben and the Mitchell family will be shocked to see his departure from the soap," a TV insider told the Sun. "He will star in a big storyline before the end of the year and will be written out of the show as a result."

Harry is best known for his role as Ben Mitchell

This is not the first time that Ben has left the soap; Harry is the fifth actor to have played the role. During his stint on the show, Harry has seen Ben come out in a gay relationship with his partner Paul Coker, who was shockingly murdered in a homophobic attack.