EastEnders spoiler: Michelle Fowler's stalking plot takes dramatic turn

Over the past few weeks, EastEnders viewers have watched Michelle Fowler get relentlessly tormented by the guy she briefly dated, Tom. And in newly-released pictures, the department store assistant will take matters into her own hands after Tom approaches her on the streets of Walford. Annoyed by his presence, Michelle - who is played by actress Jenna Russell - shocks fellow residents as she pins him against a wall in defence. This comes after Michelle receives a message from Tom asking why she is at hospital with her brother Martin and his wife Stacey Fowler.

The incident comes after Tom sabotaged Michelle's dates with other men and after sending various unwanted gifts as well as leaving her several silent phone calls. Following the dramatic confrontation with Tom, a shaken Michelle asks best friend Sharon for help, who eventually gets in touch with the police to update them on the worrying situation. Tom has been stalking the Albert Square resident ever since the pair crossed paths on the tube with Tom thinking Michelle bears a resemblance to his dead wife.

Also on EastEnders next week, fans will be left on the edge once again when Stacey gives birth. The beloved Walford resident - played by Lacey Turner - is set to risk both her and her baby's life when she gives birth early. It's been reported that the beloved character suffers a shock seizure and has to undergo an emergency C-section. Speaking to the Radio Times about Stacey's upcoming storyline, actress Lacey revealed: "She's got two little kids, she’s heavily pregnant, Martin’s been in prison and now all of this with Carmel has sent her blood pressure sky high. This is what's caused the pre-eclampsia and brought on a seizure."