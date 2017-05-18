Victoria Beckham's glam squad in action – see the Instagram photo! The fashion designer is promoting her VB x Estée Lauder in Beijing

Victoria Beckham has enlisted the help of her favourite glam squad to help her prepare for an appearance in Beijing. The fashion designer, who is promoting her new VB x Estée Lauder beauty range, shared a photo on Instagram, showing hairstylist Ken Paves and make-up artist Wendy Rowe working their magic. The snap showed the pair mid-action, with Ken standing on top of a chair, straighteners in hand. Wendy, meanwhile, was seen buffing a lightweight powder onto Victoria's cheek. "Good morning Beijing!! Wearing one of my favourite looks from my AW17 RTW collection!" Victoria wrote.

The trio appear to be having the best time on their travels. Ken and Wendy have joined Victoria on her tour of New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing. Ken recently shared a selfie with the former Spice Girl singer, writing: "Beijing with Mane B! Love you @victoriabeckham." He and Victoria also posed for another obligatory tourist photo in front of The Bund, Shanghai's waterfront area.

Victoria Beckham with Ken Paves and Wendy Rowe

The reason Victoria always wears sunglasses is to do with her children

Known for her fashion-forward, refined look, Victoria tends to opt for 'no make-up' make-up, occasionally going for a subtle smoky eye to add a hint of drama. The 43-year-old partnered with luxury make-up label Estée Lauder in September to launch a confidence-boosting beauty collection, VB x Estée Lauder, which sold out in minutes online on the day that it dropped. The range consisted of four striking looks which were themed around London, Paris, New York and LA.

Loading the player...

Earlier this year Victoria collaborated with the beauty brand for a second time to launch another line of ultra-covetable, versatile products but this time the make-up takes on a notably more muted palette. Two of the hero pieces from the most recent line-up include the hydrating, long-wearing lipstick in nude spice and the bronzer in saffron sun – a buildable matte bronzing powder that's perfect for warming up fairer complexions.

For all the latest make-up looks, click here!