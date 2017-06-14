Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum give us make-up envy in pouty video Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum looked simply stunning in the Boomerang

Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum looked simply stunning as they pouted in a Boomerang Instagram clip to promote the new series of their reality TV show, World of Dance. Blowing kisses at the camera, the two stars looked stunning. While the Jenny from the Block singer wore bronzers with a smokey eyed look, complete with a nude lipstick, Jenna wore a gorgeous pink blusher and statement red lip.

#Repost @jennadewan ・・・ 😘😘💃🏻💃🏻GUYS! All new @nbcworldofdance tonight!! Tuuuune innnn! Wait till you see this #worldofdance @nbc 10/9c! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

They both captioned the cute clip to their Instagram accounts, with a captain which read: "GUYS! All new @nbcworldofdance tonight!! Tuuuune innnn! Wait till you see this #worldofdance @nbc 10/9c!" Jennifer and Jenna's fans were quick to compliment their gorgeous make-up, with one writing: "Wow the 2 most beautiful women in the world. Inside and out! Massive #girlcrush," while another added: "I'm the #biggestfan of these ladies… You both exemplify the gift of excellence and grace."

Ssssssstrike a pose on #worldofdance tonight!!! NBC 10/9c!!!!! A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jun 6, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Jennifer was dressed to the nines in a fitted white dress with cut-out panels, while Channing Tatum's wife Jenna wore a strapless little black dress. Speaking about the upcoming season of the dance show, Jennifer told Variety: "It's a perfect fit for me, starting as a dancer, talking about what I love and doing the thing that I do best. This was a surprise idea to go back to judging after 'American Idol,' I didn’t think I'd be doing that so soon, but at the end of the day, it's about the quality of the project and what moves me as an artist, and this is what I wanted to do." The dance show will feature dancers of all ages and genres, and will invite solo dancers as well as groups to show what they can do, be it ballet, tap or breakdancing.