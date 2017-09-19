Justin Theroux defends himself from wife's bathroom thief allegations The Friends star had said that her husband uses all her must-have beauty products

Jennifer Aniston's husband Justin Theroux has defended himself from claims he steals the actress' hair and body care products. The former Friends star recently told Refinery 29 she likes her man well groomed, but wishes he didn't use her beauty must-haves.

"He steals my shampoo, my hair paste... whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him," Aniston told the outlet last month. "He likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy."

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux married in 2015

And now Theroux is offering up his side of the story, telling talk show host Ellen DeGeneres his wife was making too much of the stuff he borrows in the bathroom.

"I steal some of her products occasionally," he confessed, "but I'm not shaving my legs or anything.

"If she has a nice cream and she's washing herself with something that smells nice, I might borrow it... I comb my hair. I'm not filthy."

Justin Theroux has denied he steals Jennifer's beauty products

And he insists his 'manscaping' doesn't involve waxing or shaving his manhood.

"I like to be natural," he told Ellen in a TV chat that aired on Monday. "I keep it pretty natural down there. I think that's what we all do."

Justin also recently revealed his wife isn't always a fan of his grooming efforts and she grew to hate the facial hair he donned for TV show The Leftovers.

"She (Aniston) likes it, up to a point," Justin explained during his last appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. "She'll like it for about a month and then she's like, 'OK, you have to get rid of it'. Then I'm like, 'No, I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show'."