Elsa Pataky shows off stunning hair transformation

Elsa Pataky has revealed her gorgeous new hair style - a micro bob! The wife of Chris Hemsworth pouted for a selfie while showing off her fresh look. Translated from Spanish, she wrote: "I like a change of look by @sseohair! I love," before adding in English: "Changing looks by @sseohair inspired by @breezycosmicavalon @glamourspain."

Elsa showed off her new look

The actress usually wears her blonde hair in a bob, and fans were quick to praise her bold new do, with one writing: "You look amazing not following the crowd!" Another added: "Looks amazing." The mum-of-three – four-year-old India Rose and three-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha – recently opened up about living in Australia with her family. She told People: "We love it. We live there now and it's a long trip, but I think it's a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them. They live in nature surrounded by animals. It was my dream growing up. I grew up in a city, and I always had the dream to be with animals, surrounded with nature, close to the beach. So I thought that would be the best we could give to our family and our kids."

Elsa debuted her new micro bob

Chris also previously opened up about their decision to move the family to Byron Bay. Speaking to Modern Luxury, he said: "I love what I do as an actor, but when you are surrounded by it constantly, it becomes a bit suffocating. It's nice to have conversations with people and be part of a community that doesn't live and breathe that world. We were living shoulder to shoulder in the suburbs and thought that’s not how we want our kids to grow up. Moving to a kind of farm setup back here on the coast in Australia has been the best thing."