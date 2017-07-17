Loading the player...

Kate's chic new haircut has officially been dubbed the 'Kob' Royal watchers have given the Duchess of Cambridge's new haircut its own name

Her hairstyles are as influential as her style, so it's no surprise that Kate's latest hairdo has been given its own name. The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her shorter tresses earlier this month at Wimbledon, and ever since, royal watchers have dubbed it the Kate bob – or 'the Kob' for short. The royal has had a good few inches cut off and appears to have dyed her hair into a rich chestnut brown hue.

On Sunday, Kate showed off her short glossy waves as she attended the men's singles final of Wimbledon. The Duchess and her husband Prince William watched Roger Federer scoop his eighth Wimbledon title, but it was Kate's new bouncy curls, and her beautiful floral Catherine Walker summer dress, that had fans talking.

For a long time, Kate has relied on stylist Richard Ward to cut and style her hair, and the celebrity hairdresser previously told HELLO! that her "polished glossy look" is a timeless style that anyone can pull off. "This kind of polished, glossy look – whether on short, medium or long hair – will always be on trend, as many women love that very groomed, healthy look; it's the perfect style for events and awards season," Richard said.

The Duchess looked pretty in a Catherine Walker dress

And while Kate's Chelsea blow-dry has always been her go-to look, there was one style that took getting used to – her 'gringe' or grown-out fringe. According to The Sun, back in 2015, Kate told friends that she was "unsure" about the style, which she called her "mum fringe". Richard Ward also appeared on This Morning to talk about the new look he created for the Duchess, saying it was "a longer, sweeping fringe" and "a great way to experiment without the risk factor of a complete restyle".