Kate Hudson shares new picture of her incredible transformation The Bride Wars star will rock a buzz cut for her upcoming film Sister

She has ditched her luscious blonde locks for an edgy buzz cut. And on Sunday, Kate Hudson teased fans with a brand new picture of her incredible transformation. The snap sees the actress enjoying a low-key outing with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and son Ryder. In the caption, she simply wrote: "We at it again #DirtBikeRyders." The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star recently debuted the dramatic look, which is for an upcoming role in Sister, directed by singer Sia.

We at it again 🙌 #DirtBikeRyders A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Although not much is known about the latest venture with Sia, the pair were snapped meeting up for lunch earlier this month. Kate's stepfather Kurt Russell has previously hinted that Sia is directing a new musical. Appearing on Harry Connick Jr's talk show, Kurt said: "I don't know if I'm letting the cat out of the bag, deal's not made or anything, but I think she's gonna do this musical that Sia is going to direct. That sounds fantastic so I hope that happens."

Fans have rushed to praise Kate's hairdo, with one writing: "The shaved head for movie role is gutsy!! But you can totally pull it off." Another said: "Love the hair, would love to see a clearer photo!" A third post read: "You shaved your amazing hair for your career. Bravo!" One follower commented: "Of course you're beautiful with a shaved head!"

Meanwhile, it looks as if things are going well between Kate and her partner. The actress recently made her red carpet debut with Danny in May, after a couple of months of dating. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Snatched, Kate looked totally loved-up as she posed with her musician beau. It seems Kate has a penchant for musicians as she was previously married to The Black Crows frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. The former couple are parents to 13-year-old son Ryder. She then dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy for four years; they share six-year-old son Bingham.