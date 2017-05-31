Nadia Sawalha breaks down in tears as she reveals she is losing her hair The Loose Women star wept as she opened up to followers in a candid Facebook video

Nadia Sawalha has broken down in tears in a candid Facebook video as she opened up about losing her hair. The 52-year-old Loose Women star went on camera moments after stepping out the shower, and revealed she has balding patches after going through the perimenopause – the phase which occurs before ovulation stops. Nadia filmed the clip to talk about one of her favourite hair products, but quickly became upset as she bravely discussed her hair loss.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Nadia Sawalha has bravely opened up about her hair loss in a candid Facebook video

"I used to have the most amazing hair. It was my crowning glory. It was my favourite thing about myself," she told her fans. "My hair is not like that anymore, my hair has really started to change after I had my kids. I lost a lot like a lot of new mums do but it started to change a lot, the texture… having gone from naturally curly hair. It would go frizzy. But when I started going through perimenopause I think I lost a third of my hair."

STORY: Nadia Sawalha shares rare throwback snap of her and husband Mark Adderley

Running her fingers through her hairline, Nadia continued: "People always say my hair is so thick and amazing. This is where it is balding. I'm losing it all over. It sounds awful saying it as people lose all of their hair to alopecia or cancer treatment but it doesn't make it any easier, the fact I'm losing my hair." The TV star started to cry as she spoke about being the carrier of the bald gene. She said: "I went to the top hair guy, a specialist, who said to me that I have the balding gene.

The Loose Women star broke down in tears as she spoke about losing her hair

STORY: Nadia Sawalha reveals why her children are being home-schooled

"I didn't know women could have it. He drew this picture of my hair follicles and he was saying the follicles have closed [in some areas] and they aren’t coming back. Sometimes I think I shouldn't be ungrateful. On Loose Women the make-up artists do all sorts to my hair. It sounds pathetic saying it… it makes me really sad. It just makes me feel old and I know I should feel grateful, I do try to and I do say I'm grateful but it doesn't mean that I don't miss my hair terrible."