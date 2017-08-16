Jennifer Aniston admits that she regrets sunbathing binges

Jennifer Aniston can't believe she used to soak up the sun until she turned into a "brown berry" without wearing sunscreen.The former Friends star admits to tanning all the time without thinking of the consequences when she was younger. "My biggest beauty regret is the amount of sunbathing I used to do without sunscreen," the 48-year-old actress told Australia's Now to Love. "I love the sun - I love it a lot... I was a brown berry! I loved being brown - I loved it, I loved it, I loved it. (But) I mean, (I used) baby oil! What was I thinking? It's certainly a cautionary tale: just wear sunscreen!"

The Wanderlust actress has now taken it upon herself to warn everyone she knows and cares about not to follow her bad example - and she admits she is shocked so few people are aware of the dangers of skin cancer. “Still today, when I'm with my girlfriends and they're trying to get sunscreen on their kids and the kids are screaming: 'No, I don't want to wear sunscreen!' What do they say... Ignorance is bliss? Youth is wasted on the young? You know, they're going to have to learn this, one way or the other," she reasoned.

Jennifer is also concerned about mental wellness issues, insisting cellular phone addiction is rampant and unhealthy. "This business is stressful - and the world, in general, can be stressful!" she added. "Not only that, but we're staring at all these different screens that used to just be a television screen. Now it's a computer screen and a phone and God knows what else!

"These things are like barnacles to us; technology just wraps itself around us. It's important to just have that time to be with yourself. Be in your home with your feet on the ground, taking in the earth we have - however long we may have it - and appreciate it and take care of it. And get outta your damn phone!"