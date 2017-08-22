Gemma Arterton says Hollywood bosses filmed her at the gym to prove she was losing weight The Quantum of Solace actress described the experience as "traumatic"

Gemma Arterton has opened up about the pressures of having the perfect figure in Hollywood, revealing the lengths that movie bosses would go to. Gemma, envied for her svelte figure the world over, admitted that she was even given a personal trainer on set, who would then film her at the gym to prove she was exercising.

Speaking on The Guilty Feminist podcast, Gemma, 31, said: "There was one film that I was on and we were out in Morocco and a couple of weeks went past and they literally were like, 'We need a personal trainer – stat.' They flew someone out overnight that gave up their whole life to be with me and be my personal trainer. You know when it's like, 'Is it that bad that I need an emergency?' [It was as if they were] on speed dial – get that trainer out here now."

Gemma granted divorce from husband Stefano Catelli

Gemma admits she was filmed at the gym

The Quantum of Solace star added: "They'd measure me and they'd call up the personal trainer at nine at night going: 'Is she in the gym? And if she isn't, why isn't she in the gym?'" Gemma recalled: "There was one day when I went to get some snacks, they have like snacks on set, and I went to get some apricots, some dried apricots and the man went, this big, fat, obese producer went: 'I hope you're not going to eat that.'"

While the English actress did not disclose the film she was working on, she has previously spoken about being forced to shed pounds for blockbuster Prince of Persia. "When I got that part they really tried to transform me," she told GQ. "They sent me to a personal trainer, wanted to get my teeth done, hair extensions, make me look like somebody else. And that's fine. I had the tan, I had the hair, I went to the gym. Unless you're really famous and successful, then they're going to bully you into going to the gym. It's a side of the industry that I find uncomfortable."