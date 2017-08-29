Kelly Brook reveals secret to her slimmed-down physique in bikini photo The model was accused of editing her photo

Kelly Brook has showcased her newly slimmed-down physique after a ten day health retreat in Turkey. The 37-year-old stayed at the Macakizi Hotel in Bodrum with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, where they followed a juice detox that has left them with "healthy bodies and sparkling skin".

Posting a collage of photos from their holiday, Kelly looked confident as she posed in a red bikini that highlighted her hourglass figure to perfection. "Feels so Good!!! 10Days in Paradise!!! Detoxing Juicing Holidaying and just Replenishing!!! Love to my Bodrum Family for hosting us we never want to leave!! Healthy bodies and Sparkling skin #BeGoodToYourself #ForeverYoung #HealingWaters," she captioned the post.

The model later posted another photo of herself wearing a revealing leopard print swimsuit, leading fans to speculate that her impressive curves were almost too good to be true. "How is your waist half the size it is in all the other pictures?" one asked. However Kelly denied any suggestions that she had edited the photo. "No photoshop! I have been juicing and detoxing dropping 3-4KG Feeling Amazing and am proud of my body," she responded.

Kelly has her health retreat at the Macakizi Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey to thank for her recent weight loss. The hotel runs packages that focus on wellbeing, with personal training and nutrition coaching, yoga classes, beauty treatments, massages and a traditional Turkish Hamam.

It is not the first time Kelly has addressed comments about her figure in recent weeks; at the end of July the actress defiantly responded to critics who likened her to a "beached whale" after she posted a photo of herself posing in a bikini in the sea.

The British star took to Twitter to write: "I have lovely smart people follow me on social media who I like talking with! I will not let the negativity of a few stop me sharing." She also followed it up with another jokey post, writing: "I have thick skin!! Literally."

