Cara Delevingne gets candid about her struggle with mental health: 'I hated myself for being depressed' The model-turned-actress gets real about mental health

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her battle with mental health, explaining the struggle she went through in trying to overcome her depression. The model-turned-actress, 25, revealed she sought help after a breakdown when she was 15. In a candid interview with Net A Porter's The Edit, she shared: "I felt alienated and alone, because I was like, what's wrong with me? I always wanted people to love me, so I never got angry with them; I turned my anger onto myself."

Cara gets real about mental health

STORY: Cara Delevingne stars in new Giorgio Armani campaign

"I hated myself for being depressed, I hated feeling depressed, I hated feeling," she added. "I was very good at disassociating from emotion completely. And all the time I was second-guessing myself, saying something and then hating myself for saying it. I didn't understand what was happening apart from the fact that I didn't want to be alive anymore." Despite the struggle, Cara has since learnt channel her negative energy into something which makes herself happy. "I know it sounds really stupid, but I relied too much on love, too much on other people to make me happy, and I needed to learn to be happy by myself," she explained. "So now I can be by myself, I can be happy. It took me a long time."

Loading the player...

Last year, Cara wrote an open letter published in Motto in which she revealed she was taking a break from modelling as she "felt like [she] needed validation from everyone." She said: "I worked hard to be accepted by the fashion community in ways beyond my physical appearance. In no time, though, I found myself surrendering to the industry’s approval process... As a result, I lost sight of myself and what it meant to be happy, what it meant to be successful. I think it all stemmed from a deep-down feeling of wanting people to like me and love me."

STORY: Cara announces an unexpected career move

Since putting her modelling carerr on the back burner, Cara's acting has been going from strength to strength. The Paper Towns star will appear in two films next yearr: Life in a Year, alongside Jaden Smith, and Fever Heart, which also stars Alexander Skarsgård. She will also join Orlando Bloom in Amazon's eight-episode series Carnival Row streaming in 2019.