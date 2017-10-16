Rihanna on the struggles of dressing her 'fluctuating' body: 'I pay attention every day' The Work singer has revealed she's conscious of her body

She may be one of the world's most loved singing sensations, but even stars like Rihanna have hang ups. In a new candid interview with The Cut, the 29-year-old admitted that she feels very conscious of her "fluctuating body type", claiming she regularly has to dress differently to accommodate. "I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day - the next week - I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?"

Rihanna, who has been busy launching her new Fenty x Puma fall 2018 collection, went on to explain that she decides on her outfits every day to match her body type. "I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what's working for my body that morning," she added. "I feel like that's how everyone should go after fashion, because it's an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it's like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?"

The singer also shared some fashion advice, noting that it's important to feel "comfortable" in whatever you are wearing. "I think it's important to make sure that you wear the thing that works for your body the best, and that's flattering," she shared. Fashion aside, Rihanna - real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty - recently unveiled her latest venture, her debut make-up line with Fenty, which features foundation in 40 different shades to accommodate many different skintones. She confirmed that Fenty Beauty products are cruelty-free, with a representative releasing a statement explaining that the products aren't available in China, which requires all the make-up and skincare sold in the country to be tested on animals.