Strictly's Susan Calman opens up about suicide attempt: 'I ended up in a terrible place' The Strictly star shared her battle with depression

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman has opened up about her battle with depression, which once led her to attempt suicide when she was a teenager. The 47-year-old comedienne confessed she struggled with her confidence when growing up, telling Daily Star: "By not talking I ended up in a quite terrible place. I felt alone, isolated, confused about why I couldn't just make myself happy." Revealing that she also self-harmed, Susan added: "Unsurprisingly, after years of keeping quiet everything fell apart in a rather horrific way. I tried to kill myself. I took a load of pills one day because I just couldn’t see any way out."

Despite her difficult past, the outspoken personality has praised her Strictly experience, revealing that the show has had a positive effect on her mental health. She revealed: "The joy I’m getting from performing is helping my mood and how I feel about things. Being part of the show feels amazing and every day I absolutely appreciate what’s happening." Susan has been paired with Kevin Clifton, and they have gone on to become firm favourites with Strictly viewers, with the likes of J.K Rowling rooting for them. She is married to lawyer wife Lee Cormack; the couple became civil partners in 2012 and tied the knot three years later.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Susan said she hopes she is making a positive impact on the show. She explained: "I did not come into Strictly to win the competition. I have never won a competition in my life. It's about enjoying it and making people at home enjoy it." She added: "Having a contestant like me on the biggest show on television with my wife and parents there gives an incredibly positive message." Susan is a regular guest on Radio 4 panel shows, The News Quiz and The Now Show. She has also appeared as a panellist on Have I Got News For You, Mock The Week and QI.