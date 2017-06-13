khloe-kardashian

Khloe Kardashian showcases perfectly highlighted skin in Insta snap

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her gorgeous make-up look

by Emmy Griffiths

Khloe Kardashian has shown off her gorgeous make-up look in a new Instagram snap. The stunning Kardashian sister shared a photo of herself after using a highlighter from her younger sister Kylie Jenner's make-up collection. She captioned the gorgeous post: "A few things I love- denim on denim, my short hair, Jen Atkin, my little Hrush and that highlight."

READ: Caitlyn Jenner confesses she feels frozen out by the Kardashians

Fans were quick to praise her flawless make-up look, with one writing: "Okay Khloe, not blinding me with the highlight," with a heart eyed emoji. Another person added: "Yes!!! That highlight is on freaking fleek." Kylie tagged a make-up artist, Hrush Achemyan, on the photo, who also shared a photo of the reality show star's look, writing: "Luv Me Some Koko! Would you guys like to see a product breakdown? Talk to me!"

khloe-kardashian

Khloe showed off her highlighted look

Khloe recently joined forces with her little sister Kylie to release a new collection of 'Doll Matte' lipstick from the Koko Kollection Kit, and the pair posed for a photoshoot together in all-white, form-fitting tops teamed with bikini bottoms, contrasting beautifully both with their bold red lipstick. Writing about the collaboration at the time, Khloe wrote: "I am so excited Kylie is sharing her lip-kit empire with me! So proud of the collaboration we have created together." She then added: "We've both worked really hard on these shades! It's perfect! It's everything. Ky, I'm so honoured to be your first collaboration! Working with you is a dream!"

READ: Khloé Kardashian reflects on her body transformation ahead of new show Revenge Body

 

Our @goodamerican Good Waist Side Triangle has just dropped on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodWaist

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

The star recently opened up about her make-up routine while working. Writing on her website, she wrote: "Honestly, I barely wear make-up for the gym," she admitted, before explaining that it is when she films her workout videos that she uses a few products. When I film my Khlo/FIT segments, I'll spot treat with concealer – I want to look good for you guys! But my normal gym routine is just mascara and brows."

 

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment