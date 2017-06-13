Khloe Kardashian showcases perfectly highlighted skin in Insta snap The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her gorgeous make-up look

Khloe Kardashian has shown off her gorgeous make-up look in a new Instagram snap. The stunning Kardashian sister shared a photo of herself after using a highlighter from her younger sister Kylie Jenner's make-up collection. She captioned the gorgeous post: "A few things I love- denim on denim, my short hair, Jen Atkin, my little Hrush and that highlight."

Fans were quick to praise her flawless make-up look, with one writing: "Okay Khloe, not blinding me with the highlight," with a heart eyed emoji. Another person added: "Yes!!! That highlight is on freaking fleek." Kylie tagged a make-up artist, Hrush Achemyan, on the photo, who also shared a photo of the reality show star's look, writing: "Luv Me Some Koko! Would you guys like to see a product breakdown? Talk to me!"

Khloe showed off her highlighted look

Khloe recently joined forces with her little sister Kylie to release a new collection of 'Doll Matte' lipstick from the Koko Kollection Kit, and the pair posed for a photoshoot together in all-white, form-fitting tops teamed with bikini bottoms, contrasting beautifully both with their bold red lipstick. Writing about the collaboration at the time, Khloe wrote: "I am so excited Kylie is sharing her lip-kit empire with me! So proud of the collaboration we have created together." She then added: "We've both worked really hard on these shades! It's perfect! It's everything. Ky, I'm so honoured to be your first collaboration! Working with you is a dream!"

The star recently opened up about her make-up routine while working. Writing on her website, she wrote: "Honestly, I barely wear make-up for the gym," she admitted, before explaining that it is when she films her workout videos that she uses a few products. When I film my Khlo/FIT segments, I'll spot treat with concealer – I want to look good for you guys! But my normal gym routine is just mascara and brows."