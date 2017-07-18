Take a look at Cindy Crawford’s glam squad in action The stunning supermodel shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her team at work

Cindy Crawford is one of the most beautiful women in the world, and never fails to wow with her flawless appearance. This week, the 51-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of her glam squad at work – both captured in theatrical masks while preening the supermodel's hair, alongside fashion stylist Gerard Angulo.

Cindy Crawford and her glam squad in action

Cindy’s make-up artist, Francessca Tolot, boasts an impressive A-list client, which includes Beyonce, Celine Dion, Elizabeth Hurley, Kate Moss and Sarah Jessica Parker. Most recently, Francessca worked her magic on Charlize Theron before she stepped out to attend the Atomic Blonde premiere in Berlin.

Richard Marin, a world-renowned hairstylist, is also pictured. Richard shot to fame as a trendsetting hairdresser while working on the hit TV show Friends. Along with Cindy, Richard’s never-ending client list also cites Gwyneth Paltrow, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston and Sheryl Crow.

Excited to take a few days to reset for summer with @UrbanRemedy. Loving the #MettaMorphosis program — the Blue Magic cashew milk is delicious. 💙 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Cindy has enjoyed a successful career as one of the world's most famous supermodels

Wearing a show-stopping black mini dress with a floor-length train and statement shoulder-pads, Cindy looks as fabulous as ever as she works her magic in front of the camera. Beauty-wise, her long, caramel-hued hair is styled down in a sleek, straight ‘do. Rocking a dramatic make-up look, Cindy’s large eyes are enhanced with a smoky grey eyeshadow and a bold outline of black liner, while her lips are highlighted with a vibrant red lipstick.

Working those "MOM GENES" for a good cause! We love being involved with @BestBuddies — and we're really excited to launch this tee in support of their incredible work. Link in my bio for more! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Cindy's 15-year-old daughter Kaia is set to follow in her mum's footsteps

Cindy’s successful career as a model has inspired her 15-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, to follow in her footsteps, something the protective mum wasn’t too keen about in the early stages, fearing that there would be a lot of pressure on Kaia to succeed. "The only concern I have for her, and it isn't an issue, is that in the modelling world I hit the top and if she doesn't it might be a lot of pressure for her," Cindy told Vogue Australia magazine. "If you have a successful parent and you go into the same business but you're not successful then what?"

Luckily for Cindy, her fears have been unfounded, with Kaia making waves in the fashion industry despite her young years. Kaia's stunning looks also saw her named 'Breakthrough Model of the Year' at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards – suggesting she has huge potential to achieve great things in the future.