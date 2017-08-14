Lisa Riley posts radiant filter-free selfie while soaking up the sun in Greece The Loose Women panelist is currently enjoying a summer holiday in Mykonos

Lisa Riley is currently enjoying a summer holiday in Greece and looked positively glowing in a new filter-free selfie posted on her Instagram account – causing one fan to even brand her "Bury's next top model". The Loose Women presenter looked fabulous in the summer-ready photo, and showcased her youthful good looks with minimal make-up. With a sweep of bronzer on the apples of her cheeks and a radiant natural base, Lisa looked young beyond her years. Her long, brunette hair was worn down in a sleek, straight 'do, while a pair of statement shades worked as the perfect summer-ready accessory.

No filter!!! Just the most incredible sunset in Mykonos....natural glow from inside!!!💛💛💛☀️☀️☀️ A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Lisa Riley looked flawless in a sunny selfie taken during her holiday to Greece

Lisa wrote besides the photo: "No filter!!! Just the most incredible sunset in Mykonos…natural glow from inside!!" Not surprisingly, the photo was a hit with Lisa's fans, who were quick to compliment the former Emmerdale actress. "Looking tanned and serene," one wrote, while another said: "Your skin is amazing! Enjoy your holiday." Others made reference to Lisa's incredible weight loss. "Wow, rally you’re looking stunning, congrats on the hard work!"

Lisa's impressive weight loss journey has been publically documented by the star over the last few years, and has seen her shed an incredible 12 stone in weight and drop from a dress size 30 to a slim size 12. Back in July, the 41-year-old announced that she is set to release a diet book later in the year, titled: "Lisa Riley's Honesty Diet." The book, which is out in December, is set to offer encouragement and advice, along with an 'honesty diary' section and guilt-free recipes and tips for staying active.

Yes it's TRUE my book is out SOON and you are able to pre order it NOW at Amazon ONLY!!! Everyday I am inundated with thousands of questions "HOW I DID IT" well every question is answered here!!! And to prove ITS 100% POSSIBLE if you really want to do it!!! Worked for me!!!💛💛💛 A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Lisa is set to release a diet book later in the year

It's little wonder that Lisa is taking some time off to relax this summer after a very busy year. Back in April, she added 'fragrance designer' to her growing list of achievements after launching her new perfume, Change, for Idea World. Meanwhile, in May, the talented actress impressed fans with her harrowing portrayal of Lorna Bowen in BBC One's drama Three Girls, which reflected on Rochdale's shocking grooming ring.