MAC to honour Aaliyah with make-up line after fan petition goes viral The collection will launch in 2018

Tragic R&B star Aaliyah is to be honoured with a new MAC cosmetics line following a fan petition online. Aaliyah superfan Jennifer Risinger called on MAC bosses to create a make-up collection inspired by the singer back in 2015 - and now her dream is being realised after her initiative garnered thousands of signatures.

On Thursday, on the eve of the 16th anniversary of the singer's death, MAC chiefs announced the Aaliyah for MAC line will officially debut in store next summer.

The cosmetics brand announce the news on the eve of the 16th anniversary of her death

"Aaliyah is truly one in a million - an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all," an post on the brand's Instagram post reads. "Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the MAC Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018."

This isn't the first time MAC bosses have created a fan-requested collection honouring a dead star - a Selena-inspired range debuted in 2016 and became an instant hit.

And MAC's Senior Vice President of Global Communications, Catherine Bomboy Dougherty, tells Fashionista she's convinced the Aaliyah collection will be a big success, too.

"There is a certain something about each of our collaborators that inspires MAC," she says. "With Aaliyah it was the incredible passion from her fans that was everywhere we turned.

"We admire Aaliyah because she was a not only an exceptionally talented artist, but a risk-taker and innovator who still influences the worlds of music, fashion and beauty. She continues to be a role model whose legacy inspires us all to follow our hearts. We are honoured the family trusted MAC to bring Aaliyah and her fans' vision to life. We made a lot of people really happy today and that feels good."

The singer died in a plane crash on 25 August, 2001. She was only 22.