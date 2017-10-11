Harper and Victoria Beckham's girly after-school activity revealed Victoria and David Beckham's six-year-old daughter enjoyed an afternoon of craft making

All little girls love to play with make-up, and Harper Beckham enjoyed doing just that after school this week. The six-year-old had fun marbling with nail varnish with the help of her fashion designer mum, Victoria Beckham. In footage posted on the former Spice Girl's Instagram account, Harper is seen swirling a stick in a bowl of purple nail varnish to create a marble effect.

Harper also featured in another post on her mum's social media modelling her very own namesake shoes, the Harper Slipper, which had been unveiled during Victoria's SS18 show at New York Fashion Week. The pink crystal adorned shoes were inspired by the designer's only daughter during a Skype conversation.

Victoria told Entertainment Today: "I love a bit of glitter, and I was on Skype with Harper the other day on FaceTime and I said, 'Harper, look at this shoe Mummy's made for her show.' And she just said, 'Oh my goodness, I need that shoe. Mummy, I really, really need that shoe.'" Victoria added: "I mean, I'm not a little girl but I love glitter, and it just made sense to call it the Harper Slipper."

Harper has also been known to fall asleep in diamonds. The little girl was photographed sleeping in a sparkly ankle bracelet given to her by Victoria, apparently not wanting to take it off before bedtime.

As well as Harper, David and Victoria also share three sons: Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and 13-year-old Cruz. The doting mum recently opened up about her family life, telling The Sunday Times that she prioritises spending time with her brood.

"It's very important that we have time together as a family, that there's always one of us with the children, and that we never travel at the same time," she said. "And that's really paid off. We're a close family. We socialise a lot together, we laugh a lot together."

