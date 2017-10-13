Gigi Hadid's Maybelline palette sells out within hours of launching The American model's Jetsetter Palette hit the shelves on Friday

Gigi Hadid's much-anticipated collaboration with Maybelline has certainly been successful! Her Jetsetter Palette launched in the UK at Boots on Friday, but was sold out within hours of hitting the shelves. And it is easy to see why it proved so popular. The palette comes in a handy travel bag size, boasting everything from concealer to a lip balm and highlighter, all inspired by Gigi's favourite make-up looks.

Gigi Hadid launched her debut make-up collaboration with Maybelline

Gigi revealed her new venture on Sunday, uploading a photo of herself leaning over a counter covered in cosmetics to her Instagram page. Maybelline's official Instagram page also uploaded three short clips sharing more behind-the-scenes moments from the project, including a photo of the fashionista applying bright red lipstick and a shot of her gazing down at a palette while someone shows her some powders.

The Gigi Hadid Jetsetter Palette sold out within hours of hitting the shelves

Her loyal fans couldn't hide their delight at Gigi's latest venture, with one noting how thrilled she is by the thought of being able to purchase something the model has worked on. "Finally @gigihadid something you create that I can afford to buy #yeay #love (sic)," the user gushed, while another praised both Gigi and her sibling Bella, writing, "Congratulations!!! You and your sister are the BEST MODELS of today!!!"

With everything from lipsticks to eyeshadows on show, Gigi hinted at what's to come in the caption by writing, "A year in the making.. #GIGIxMAYBELLINE COMING SOON. @maybelline."