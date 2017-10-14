Cheryl shares make-up range news with her fans! The star mum shared a video clip with fans on social media

Cheryl is clearly enjoying being back in the limelight after becoming mum to baby boy Bear this year. The star took to her Instagram page on Friday to share news of her new make-up range for L’Oreal. Dressed in a white lab coat and protective eye wear, the singer appeared in a video clip for the beauty brand where she went into the make-up laboratory to create shades for her range. "I’m so excited to be making shades for my collection," said Cheryl, looking stunning as always with her hair down and wearing a bright red lipstick.

Cheryl at The 13th Annual BGC Charity Day in London in September

Cheryl wrote: "I cannot wait to share my new @lorealmakeup ‘Paint by Cheryl’ collection with you all! This is me in the makeup labs where I learnt all about the different lip pigments and shades." The star’s fans loved the behind-the-scenes glimpse into the process of creating her new range. One told her: "Wow amazing! Can’t wait to buy them all! Going on my Christmas list." Another said: “I’m excited to see your collection, CONGRATS.” There was one very special message from what appears to be from her husband Liam Payne and son Bear. It read: "liampayne_bearpayne Love."

Cheryl posted the short clip on her Instagram page Photo credit: Cheryl / Instagram

Cheryl recently revealed her beauty secrets on This Morning, telling viewers that her favourite look is smoky eyes. "I always feel my best when my eyes are done," she said, adding that out of the two, she would pick smoky eyes over a bold lip colour. The former Girls Aloud singer, 34, also said that she relies on mascara and a bit of bronzer, but lives by the motto, 'You are what you eat.'

The singer said that since becoming a mum, her beauty regime has "gone out of the window". "It's just been recently that I've had time to start applying it again and it's been lovely actually," she said. "I went out for dinner a few weeks ago and it was strange to see myself made up again but lovely at the same time." The pop star added: "When you are taking care of a baby 24/7 it's just not practical." She shared one top tip, telling viewers: "I use coconut oil from head to toe. Literally, you can eat it, put it on your hair and you can put it on your face, your body. It's brilliant stuff."