Pregnant Ferne McCann looks fantastic in baby bump photo – see the snap! The TV presenter shares first pregnancy photo with her fans

Ferne McCann has taken to Instagram to share the first photograph of her growing baby bump, a month after confirming her pregnancy with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins. Ferne, 26, looked radiant in the photo in which she wore a matching orange top and shorts outfit. The This Morning presenter’s small baby bump could be clearly seen in the photo. Ferne captioned the snap: “Tangerine Dream. I don't think I'll be able to wear this kind of outfit for much longer. Lil bump is growing fast. Thank you for a lovely day @billiefaiersofficial@gregory_shep.” Ferne had spent the day with her fellow TOWIE cast member Billie Faiers and her fiancé Greg Shepherd.

Ferne’s 1.6 million followers loved the picture, with one commenting: “Totally cute bump show there .... I'd say you can get away with showing your bump as long as you like!” While a second fan wrote: “Wishing you all the happiness in the world with your beautiful baby to come into the world x.” Another told the star: “Awww your little baby bump is so cute,” and there were questions on the sex of her baby, as one fan asked Ferne, “Is the baby a boy or a girl?”

Ferne McCann talking to Holly Willoughby on This Morning

It’s been an emotional month for Ferne, who revealed she was pregnant just two days after her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins was arrested for his part in the Hackney nightclub acid attack in April. Twenty people were injured in the attack. Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, Ferne gave an emotional interview to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and admitted she had found herself in a "stressful, surreal situation". She said: "It's been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in. But I'm actually feeling good and positive. Because I'm pregnant, I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this.” She later admitted: "This isn't how I imagined my first pregnancy to be. It's not about what happened. It is about this baby."

Ferne with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins before his arrest

Following her emotional interview, best friend Billie Faiers took to Instagram to share a sweet message of support for the 26-year-old. Billie – who is a mum to two young children – posted a throwback photo from one of her own pregnancies, showing Ferne planting a kiss on her baby bump. Alongside the bikini snapshot, Billie wrote: "A little #throwback… I'm very proud of you today @fernemccann… And so excited for you to join the mummy club. I cannot wait to share this amazing journey with you… lots of wonderful times to come with our babies… love you lots #bestfriends."