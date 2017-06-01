Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares adorable videos of children Teddy and Charlton The doting mum celebrated International Children's Day by sharing two adorable videos

Ayda Field is the proud mum to four-year-old Theodora Rose, known as Teddy, and Charlton Valentine, two, and although keen to shield them away from the spotlight, the Loose Women panellist couldn't help but share some sweet family moments over on social media this week. On Thursday - which was aptly International Children's Day, Ayda enjoyed spending some quality time with her eldest child. The duo were captured on camera horse riding in the warm weather in the countryside, which she hashtagged #mummyteddytime.

Glorious English Countryside #nofilterneeded #countryside #horsesofinstagram #mommyteddytime AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Ayda Field posted a sweet video of her and Teddy enjoying some quality time together

Charlton also made an appearance on his mum's social media page earlier in the week, in a cute clip showing him enjoying playing with a water sprinkler with his big sister. The adorable duo can be seen running up and down in the garden, and fans were quick to remark on just how much they have grown. "Beautiful kiddies, growing up so fast," wrote one, while another said: "Only seems like yesterday that you guys had babies..wow how time flies."

Beautiful English weather 😊#sunnyday #sprinklerfun #gardenparty AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on May 26, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Little Charlton also made an appearance in a second sweet video

Meanwhile, doting dad Robbie Williams has been named in the latest line-up for Ariana Grande's concert, One Love Manchester, with tickets selling out in under ten minutes after being released on Thursday morning. The concert will take place on Sunday at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester, seeing Robbie joined by fellow musician including Coldplay, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, who will all be performing in honour of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Ayda shared another sweet photo earlier in the month of little Teddy taking a nap

Ayda, 37, and former Take That star Robbie, 43, have been happily married since August 2010. The couple recently revealed that they surprised Teddy with a visit to her school.

In another recent clip posted on Ayda's Instagram, the husband and wife can be seen in the back of a car, en route to surprise little Teddy. "Daddy, we are officially the parental unit. We are going to surprise Miss Theodora Williams at school with a mystery reading of… A Bunny in the Ballet," Ayda says on camera, as Robbie holds up a copy of the book, and shouts: "P Unit!"