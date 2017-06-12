Martine McCutcheon posts rare photo of her ‘little monkey’ Rafferty The Loose Women host proudly shared the sweet snap on Instagram

There is no doubt that Martine McCutcheon’s son is the apple of her eye, and the doting mother-of-one couldn’t help but share a sweet photo of her little boy on her Instagram account over the weekend. In the sunny shot taken in the garden, Rafferty looks adorable as he sits at the table with his breakfast – a yummy looking plate of jam on toast. Wearing a fashionable straw trilby, the cute two-year-old beams at the camera in the shot, which is captioned: "My little monkey was delighted with his jam on toast brekkie this morning!"

Martine McCutcheon's son Rafferty Jack looked very pleased to have his breakfast in the garden

Comments came flooding in soon after Martine posted the picture, including one from her fellow Loose Women panellist, Linda Robson, who wrote: "Such a beautiful boy." Meanwhile, mother-of-two Denise Van Outen said: "He’s so gorgeous!"

Me and my bubba boy had the best day today... #teddybearpicnic #mumandsonlove #raffertyjack #feelinggrateful ❤ A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon) on May 24, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Martine posted another sweet photo of her only child last month

Martine and her husband Jack McManus welcomed Rafferty – their only child – in February 2014. The couple proudly introduced their new arrival exclusively in HELLO! magazine, with Martine revealing that she had struggled to conceive her baby boy. "I used to think, when I heard people say having a child was their life-changing moment, that they were just saying it because it was the expected thing to say," she said. "Now I so get it. I have never been so in love, so content and so full of happiness in my life."

She added: “I give thanks every single day that motherhood is something I’ve been blessed to experience. It sounds like such a cliché but having Rafferty really did put everything into perspective. All those things I’d worried about all my life – the career, the weight – all seemed trivial in comparison to this little person we had created. Once I’d got that perspective, the rest seemed to fall into place.”