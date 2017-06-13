Stars congratulate Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead and JP on their baby girl! Sam and Billie Faiers also wished their congratulations

Congratulations have been pouring in for Binky Felstead and her boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson following their birth of their first child on Monday. Binky's best friend and Made In Chelsea co-star Ollie Locke cryptically wrote on Instagram: "Headed to Rodeo to get someone very special, something very special! #LA x." Meanwhile, fellow reality TV star Sam Faiers excitedly tweeted: "@BinkyFelstead congratulations ❤ it's the best feeling in the world x." Her older sister, Billie, posted: "Congratulations @BinkyFelstead 😘😘😘😍😍😍 your going to be a wonderful mumma lots of love xxxx." [sic]

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead's baby shower: all the details

Binky and JP welcomed a little girl, and a spokesperson for the stars exclusively told HELLO! Online: "Baby was born earlier today. Mother and baby doing well." Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Josh wrote alongside a tender black and white photo of him clutching the newborn's teeny hand: "IM A DADDY!" The official Made In Chelsea Twitter account also posted: "Huge congratulations to @BinkyFelstead and @Josh__JP for their little bundle of joy! We're so happy for you." Co-star Stephanie Pratt said: "I can't wait to meet #babybinky !!!!!CONGRATULATIONS @BinkyFelstead @Josh__JP !!!!" Former MIC star Stevie shared: "Massive congrats @BinkyFelstead @Josh__JP!! Hope the little bub is doing well."

Loading the player...

Earlier this month, Binky wrote a blog post on HELLO! Online, revealing that she couldn't wait to meet her baby. "As my due date approaches, I'm actually very excited and not scared really at all," she wrote. "I know I'm being well looked after and I feel like I've learned the majority of what I need to know. My family and Josh have been great, very supportive and calming so it's fine. I'm excited, I can't wait to meet her!"