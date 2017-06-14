Lucy-Jo Hudson shares rare photo of her daughter Sienna Rae It comes one day after Lucy-Jo and husband Alan Halsall celebrated their wedding anniversary

Proud mummy Lucy-Jo Hudson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare snapshot of her daughter, Sienna Rae. Lucy-Jo, who is married to Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, uploaded a photo showing her three-year-old little girl playing in a sandpit with her doll. She wrote: "My [heart] bursts with love and pride and just utter joy when I'm with this one #mydaughter #purelove xxx." She was quickly inundated with comments from friends and fans. "Omgosh she is sooo beautiful, looks very much like her gorgeous mummy, but can also see her daddy too xxx," one wrote. Another added: "She's the image of you and her daddy!"

Lucy-Jo, 34, shared the photo just one day after celebrating her wedding anniversary with husband Alan. To mark the occasion she posted a photo taken on the couple's wedding day, along with a sweet tribute to her spouse, which read: "Happy Anniversary Baby, 8 years today I married my best mate @alanhalsall. I love you." She later returned to social media to upload a photo of a beautiful bouquet of red roses from her husband, writing: "I'm a lucky girl."

Lucy-Jo and Alan, who has starred in Corrie as Tyrone Dobbs since 1998, tied the knot in June 2009 in the village of Barthomley, Cheshire. They sent shock waves through the soap world in April 2016 when they announced they were splitting up, issuing a joint statement emphasising that their daughter's "continued happiness" remained their top priority.

But just six weeks later, the couple had rekindled their relationship. Alan confirmed their reunion with a heartfelt post for his "beautiful wife" in honour of her 33rd birthday, revealing that he was whisking her away on a romantic trip to Paris. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife @LucyJo_Hudson who is 33 today," he wrote. "Love you so much darling, and cannot wait for Paris." The post was retweeted by Lucy-Jo, who added a number of heart-eyed emojis and the hashtag "#lucky girl".