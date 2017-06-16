Heavily-pregnant Serena Williams is still playing tennis: watch video The tennis champion is pregnant with her first child

Despite being seven months pregnant, there's no slowing Serena Williams down. The 35-year-old, who is entering her third and final trimester, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself playing tennis. Fans were quick to praise the sporting champion, with one commenting: "I'm constantly impressed with you!" Another added: "You are an inspiration!" A third post read: "Go girl! I was playing tennis till I was eight months pregnant. Keep on moving!"

Serena, who is due to welcome her first child with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in the autumn, can be seen looking in top shape as she practiced with a partner. Last week, the expectant mother showed off her blossoming baby bump in a video posted on Snapchat. She dressed her curves in a stars and striped red, white and blue swimsuit. As she posed from side to side, giving fans a clear view of her bump, Serena mused: "Hmm, I'm feeling very patriotic today." Serena also revealed that she bought the one-piece from high street store Target, for roughly £22. "I went on a shopping spree at Target," Serena told her followers. "Look, I mean it's the only place I could find a bathing suit that fit me."

The sports star and her partner Alexis announced their engagement in December after nearly two years of dating. Serena shared her pregnancy news via Snapchat in April, after accidentally sharing a selfie in a yellow swimsuit which showed off her baby bump. In the caption, she simply wrote, "20 weeks". Her spokesperson has since told New York Times that the pregnant star will miss the 2017 tennis season, but plans to return in 2018.

As for the baby's gender, the couple are keeping it a surprise. In a lengthy Instagram post, Serena addressed sister Venus' comments when Venus referred to the unborn tot as "she" at the French Open. Serena clarified: "I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!" She went on to claim that they all referred to the baby as "she" because of their upbringing in a female-dominated household.