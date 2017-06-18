Cheryl posts loving tribute to “Amazing daddy” Liam Payne on his first Father’s Day! The singer shared the sweet post on her Instagram page on Sunday

Cheryl has posted a special message for her partner Liam Payne on her Instagram page, paying tribute to the new dad on his first Father’s Day. The Fight for this Love singer, who became a mum to little boy Bear on 22nd March, shared a photograph of a handsome Liam on the special day. Her message read: “Happy 1st Father's Day Liam. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you.”

Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Cheryl’s 3.5m followers were thrilled to see the picture, as the star hasn’t posted on her Instagram page since her baby Bear was born. Comments for the singer flooded in, with one writing: “Aw so happy for you both! How is little Bear!?” while another said: “Aww! Hope you’re doing well [happy] to see u back on here I've missed u!” A third fan told the star: “Adorable. Miss you Cheryl! Hope parent life is treating you well.” Liam did not post on his page but his fans inundated him with Father’s Day wishes on his first year as a dad.

New parents Cheryl and Liam Payne

Earlier in June, Liam revealed that he and Cheryl are managing to bag seven hours of sleep a night, as their son Bear, 11 weeks old, already has a sleeping pattern. Speaking on the red carpet at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Liam praised his girlfriend, saying: "[Cheryl's] got him in a sleeping pattern already, we're getting seven hours of sleep a night. Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say because I'm out partying."

READ: Find out which member of One Direction Liam Payne would choose to babysit baby Bear

Loading the player...

Liam also called parenthood "the craziest thing ever". "He's been a grump today," said the 23-year-old. "It's the first time he's looked at me and said, 'Daddy please help' and I didn't really know what to do. We had him in the bath, he was having a bit of pain but he's super chill." Liam added: "It's been great being home because I'm back for bath time. It's great to spend time with my son and my missus."

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Liam and Cheryl announced the arrival of Bear on social media with a photo of Liam cuddling their new-born. The picture was captioned: "On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever." The picture received an incredible 1.9 million likes on the post.