Geri Horner shares sweet photo of baby Monty and Christian downloading her new song The talented singer released her tribute single to George Michael on Monday

Geri Horner released her comeback single 'Angels in Chains' on Monday and took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her two biggest fans – husband Christian Horner and her baby son Monty writing: "My boys, looking for a song?" besides it. In the picture, Christian is seen downloading her music on his phone with their little boy perched on his knee.

The adorable image proved a hit with fans, with one writing: "Your baby is so cute!," while another said: "Adorable." Followers also expressed their appreciation for the new hit. "I love the song, so beautiful. Thank you geri we are very proud," one encouraged, while another was full of praise: "Been listening to Angels in Chains all morning. A sure fire 10/10 moment."

Monty and Christian downloading Geri's new song 'Angels in Chains'

'Angels in Chains' was released in honour of George Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016. Last week, the former Spice Girl spoke on ITV’s Lorraine about how the song came together, saying: “I was a fan and I was a friend and he had such an impact on my life. I didn't know what to do with all my feelings, I couldn't... it was a unique relationship and so I just wrote a song."

Geri released her new song in tribute of George Michael

She also spoke about her four-month-old son, Monty, born only a month after George's death, and how this inspired her decision to give him George's middle name. "It was my mum's idea, she loved George. He really was very close with my mother, she used to always write him letters and he'd send her a hamper. He was adorable in that way, very loving person and that is the legacy I think he has left with all of us as well as his amazing music."

#happyfathersday @christianhornerofficial ❤️. To all the daddy's out there😘 A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Geri posted a sweet photo of Christian on Father's Day surrounded by his children

The mother-of-two previously expressed her sadness that George would never get to meet her baby son while appearing on This Morning. Talking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Geri said with tears in her eyes: "I absolutely loved him. I'm going to cry, I'm all hormonal as well. But when I left the Spice Girls, he took me under his wing. He was such a lovely person, so it was very shocking. And suddenly I have a baby. It was just like the circle of life… You just don't expect it. He was such a good man."