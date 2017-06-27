Helen Skelton shows off her water baby Louis enjoying his first dip in the sea Helen relocated to France back in 2015

Helen Skelton relocated to France with her rugby league star Richie Myler back in 2015, and enjoyed a trip to the beach with her two young sons, Ernie, two, and two-month-old Louis over the weekend. Over on social media, the doting mum has been posting some seriously sweet photos of her children, including one of Louis enjoying his first proper dip in the ocean. In the picture, the former Blue Peter star cradles her baby in a picturesque blue sea.

Helen and baby Louis looked to be having a wonderful time

The trendy mother-of-two looked stylish in a black bikini and vibrant headband, while Louis looked cool in a starfish print cap. The picture, captioned: "First proper dip in the sea xxxx fair to say this makes me happy," was met with a swarm of comments from fans. "Oh, it’s so lovely to see your happy, smiling face," wrote one, while another joked: "So sweet, you know all babies can swim?"

To say he is a character is an understatement. Strip off and get in a fountain why don't you!? #toddlers #sunshine #family #waterfountain #Alwaysentertained A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Two-year-old Ernie looked relaxed by the water fountain

Not wanting to leave her first-born out, Helen was quick to post a second image of Ernie, who looked a picture of happiness resting by a water fountain. "To say he is a character is an understatement. Strip off and get in a fountain why don’t you," his mum wrote besides the image.

😍😍#france #outdoors #family #toddlers #beach A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Helen and her family look to be making the most of living by the beach

Last year, Helen enlisted the help of her young son Ernie to announce the exciting news that she was expecting again. In a picture posted on Instagram, little Ernie was seen laughing while holding a sign that reads: "Ready for my partner in crime, due Spring 2017." Helen captioned the photo: "Three getting set to become four. #newbaby #feelinglucky."

In May, Helen revealed the dramatic birth of Louis to HELLO!, revealing how firefighters and friends came to her rescue. In the interview, she revealed that not only did Richie miss the moment of Louis’s arrival, but she gave birth on the kitchen floor of their family home in Perpignan in France.

"I’d been out for a walk with Ernie in the pram and when I arrived back home I was getting a few pains," she explained.

"At first I thought it was because I’d been out for a long walk but then I could hardly move. I phoned Rich to say, ‘I think you need to get to the airport as I’m in labour.’ As I’d been two days in labour with Ernie, I didn’t realise it was going to be so quick. But within an hour of calling Rich, I couldn’t get up off the floor."