Andy Murray and wife Kim are expecting their second child!

Wimbledon starts on Monday and what better way to kick off the world’s favourite tennis championships than with some surprise baby news! Tennis ace Andy Murray and his wife Kim are reportedly expecting their second child. The couple are believed to have announced the exciting news to their families ahead of the two-week tennis competition and we couldn’t be happier for them. Andy and Kim, both 30, are already parents to 16-month-old Sophia.

World number one Andy is due to play Alexander Bublik on centre court on Monday at Wimbledon. Kim is likely to be there to support her husband, perhaps with their daughter Sophia, who was born last February. At six weeks old, Kim took Sophia to America, where Andy was playing at the Miami Open. While the little girl didn't make an appearance courtside, she was spotted out and about in her pram with her mum. Then at last year’s Wimbledon, Kim took Sophia, then four months, to cheer on dad at the championships.

Andy has previously spoken about his daughter Sophia and whether she will follow in his sporty footsteps. Chatting to Eurosport, Andy said: "I think she kind of recognises me when I'm on the TV. I have a video on my phone where I have a little mini racket which I tried to give to her and she literally grabbed it, kind of looked at it and just walked over and put it straight in the bin. So I'm not sure she's going to be into it so much. But it's great my family's here."

Andy also talked recently to Red Online. He told the website how Kim helps him deal with losing tournaments. He said: “It depends, to be honest. I mean, she knows the tournaments that are important to me and the ones I really want to do well in. Whether I win or lose, she only wants to help. And sometimes I’m not in the right frame of mind to receive help. But we’ve been together nine years now so she pretty much knows how to handle me, that’s for sure’.