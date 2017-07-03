Andy Murray says best moment of his life was welcoming daughter Sophia The world No. 1 tennis star is expecting his second child with wife Kim

Andy Murray had an exceptional year in 2016, winning his second Wimbledon title, his second Olympic gold and securing his position as world No. 1 but the tennis champ says the best moment of his life happened off-court. During an interview with the BBC's Sally Nugent and a group of schoolchildren – 'mini Murrays' – Andy, 30, was asked what the best moment of his life was.

Andy admits he's missed some of Sophia's milestones

"The best moment of my life would be when my daughter was born," said Andy, who welcomed little Sophia with his wife Kim in February 2016. "And that was a great year for you," said BBC presenter Sally. "It ended up being a good year on the court, but it was a better one off it for sure," said Andy.

Andy Murray revealed who he texts the most, and who's cooking he loves

The Scotsman was also asked about his home life, revealing that he loves his wife's cooking, and that he sends the most texts to Kim and his older brother Jamie. "Who's cooking do you prefer – your gran's, mum's or wife's?" asked one schoolboy, Gregor. "It's definitely not my mum," laughed Andy. "She doesn't cook well… I don't like my mum's food. It's a really tough question! My gran has a lot of experience cooking so I would say it would just be her, but my wife is also a good cook."

"Who do you send the most text messages to?" asked another mini Murray. Pulling out his phone, Andy replied: "I've got my phone in here and I'm going to tell you exactly who that is… It's currently my wife and my brother who I send the most texts to."

Andy is gearing up to play in this year's Wimbledon tournament, which starts on Monday. Fans will be looking forward to seeing the world No. 1 play, as well as catch a glimpse of his pregnant wife Kim, who is expecting the couple's second child. Speaking about the future, Andy said: "I'm hoping the next four or five years still involve me playing tennis at the highest level, but I don't think when I'm in my late thirties I'm going to still be playing tennis. I'm hoping it means having a bigger family, I'd like to have more children, but then after that, I have absolutely no idea. That's still a way away. I'm still concentrating on my tennis just now."