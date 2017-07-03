Rochelle Humes shares sweet photo of her daughters and Marvin in coordinating floral outfits The Humes family have been enjoying some quality time together on holiday

Marvin Humes is a doting dad of two young girls – and has even taken to carefully coordinating his outfits to match theirs! During their family holiday, Marvin’s wife Rochelle captured a sweet moment of the trio relaxing on the grass – all clad in vibrant floral ensembles. In the photo, the 32-year-old sports a fashion-forward pair of rose print shorts and a vest, while Alai-Mai, four, and Valentina, four months, both look ultra-cute in a ditsy yellow print dresses. A matching floral bag is also in view, which presumably belongs to Rochelle.

Marvin and his daughters in matching floral outfits

Captioning the image, Rochelle, 28, wrote: "Poor guy doesn't stand a chance in a house with 3 women...When you moan that you're not involved I'll buy you matching shorts, be careful what you wish for..." Fans flocked to the comments section shortly after the photo was posted to compliment the sweet image. "This is beautiful Roch," one wrote, while another said: "They just melted my heart!" A third said: "Omg I need this for my partner and my daughters!"

And it seems that the Humes family are a fan of twinning while on holiday. In another photo, Rochelle is pictured with her two daughters, with all three of them sporting multi-coloured pom pom hats.

Hat trick holibobs 🌈🌸🦄 @joyislondon A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Rochelle also coordinated with her girls while on holiday

Rochelle and Marvin have been married since July 2012 and welcomed their second daughter Valentina Raine back in March this year, with the little girl’s birth announced on social media by both her parents.

Meanwhile, Rochelle recently opened up to HELLO! Online about parenting, reflecting on the anxieties she felt juggling life as a first time mum four years ago. "You just feel awful… especially when you're back at work," she said. However, having her second baby has made her more relaxed. "You trust yourself," she confessed. "The first time everyone's telling you what you should do and you go along with it. The second time you can enjoy the experience a little bit because your head's already around the whirlwind phase."