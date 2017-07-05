Sam Faiers pregnant with baby number two! The Mummy Diaries star is already a mum to 18-month-old son Paul

Congratulations to Sam Faiers, who has announced she is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Paul Knightley. The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share her happy news, posting a photo showing her holding the couple's young son Paul, with her tiny baby bump just starting to show. "Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby," she wrote alongside. "We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2." The Mummy Diaries star Sam and Paul welcomed baby Paul in December 2015.

Sam Faiers has revealed she is pregnant with her second child

Sam's pregnancy announcement comes just three months after her sister Billie Faiers welcomed her second child, son Arthur – a baby brother for her three-year-old daughter Nelly. Sam recently admitted that becoming an auntie again had made her want more children. "We do want a big family, and when Billie had her second baby Arthur, it made me broody," she told the Mail Online. "It made me all, 'Ohhhh, I want a newborn!'"

The 26-year-old is already a doting mum to 18-month-old Paul

Both sisters opened up about their experiences of motherhood in an interview with HELLO! Online in February, and spoke about the strong bond that's developing between Paul and Nelly. "I think it's so rewarding being a mum," Billie remarked. "It's little things, I think just how rewarding it is." Sam agreed. "It's just watching them learn and grow" she said. "Especially at the age Paul is at now, even yesterday at Mum's he was drawing on a piece of paper." Of Paul and Nelly, Billie added: "They're so cute together. They chase each other, they laugh, they giggle. In the bath the other night, they were splashing and were hysterical. We could cry watching them!"