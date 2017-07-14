Fearne Cotton is an 'emotional wreck' as son Rex finishes nursery The 35-year-old TV star also has a daughter, Honey Krissy, with her husband Jesse Wood

Like many parents, Fearne Cotton went through a rollercoaster of emotions as her son Rex reached a very important milestone – finishing nursery. The TV star took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to write: "My son just finished nursery forever. I'm an emotional wreck. Meanwhile he is currently shouting loudly "IM FREE." Fearne, 35, accompanied the tweet with a crying laughing emoji.

Her post was met with funny comments from fans, with several remarking that four-year-old Rex doesn't know what he has coming. "Poor kid doesn't know what's coming after summer," wrote one follower, as another quipped: "He's going to feel so betrayed in a few weeks." "Have explained he has to go to school for the next 14 years?!" asked another fan. Meanwhile, others empathised with Fearne, with one writing: "Oh bless they grow up too quick!" "What will you be like on his 1st day in Reception?!" asked another.

Fearne shares two children with her husband Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones singer Ronnie – son Rex and daughter Honey Krissy, who turns two in September. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary in July, and paid sweet tributes to each other on Instagram. Fearne shared a throwback photo from their nuptials and wrote: "Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to my wonderful husband @jessejameswood 1095 days, 2000 coffees, countless nappies, hundreds of sleepless nights, millions of laughs later.... we're still going strong."

Jesse, meanwhile, posted a throwback of the newlyweds being showered with confetti as they left the Richmond Registry Office in southwest London. "Happy happy 3rd anniversary to my beautiful wife @fearnecotton (Wood) Love you, the fushia's bright my love," he wrote.

The couple had a star-studded wedding in London back in July 2014. Fearne and Jesse's guest list included the bride's Celebrity Juice co-stars Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon, as well as Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher and McBusted stars Dougie Poynter, Tom Fletcher, Matt Willis, Harry Judd and Danny Jones. Denise Van Outen and Amanda Byram, who were on holiday with Fearne in Ibiza when she first met Jesse, were also in attendance.