Birth certificates reveals further details about Beyoncé's twins ...Including which baby was born first and their birth date

The birth certificates for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's month-old twins have revealed interesting details about their arrival – including their birth date and which baby was born first. News that the couple had welcomed their twins first surfaced in June, but the superstar singer didn’t officially confirming their arrival until last week, when she shared the very first photo of Rumi and Sir Carter. Now, it has been confirmed that the babies were born via caesarean section on Tuesday 13 June at 5.13am at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre in LA.

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir on 13 June

Little Rumi arrived first, followed by her brother Sir, according to the official documents, and both babies were delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane – the same man who helped Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian give birth. It has also been revealed that the newest members of the Carter family have not been given have middle names – unlike their big sister Blue Ivy.

The couple's daughter Blue Ivy is already a doting big sister

Beyoncé and Jay-Z first revealed they were expanding their family back in February, telling fans they had been "blessed two times over". Since the babies' birth last month, the family have been making the most of their precious first few weeks together – and it seems Blue Ivy in particular is thrilled by the arrival of her siblings. Beyoncé's mum, Tina Knowles, has revealed that the five-year-old is already a doting big sister to Rumi and Sir. "She's very proud and excited," she told ET. "She's a good big sister, she really is. She cares for them a lot."